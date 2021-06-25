Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,289 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

