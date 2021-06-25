Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 37,560 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

