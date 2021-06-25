Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,490 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.61. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

