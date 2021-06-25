Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037929 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.