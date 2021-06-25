eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58,757.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.53 million and $58,757.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

