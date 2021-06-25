eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,920.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $69,920.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars.

