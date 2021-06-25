EOSDT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,389.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $5,389.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

