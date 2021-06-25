Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.50

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $242.50 and last traded at $242.37, with a volume of 8840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Equifax by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.