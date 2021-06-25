Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.