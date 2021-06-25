Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQX. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

EQX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.