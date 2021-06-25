Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for iStar Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iStar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iStar’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get iStar alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.72.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.