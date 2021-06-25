Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

PLUG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

