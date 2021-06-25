Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $5.84 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $561.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $566.88. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

