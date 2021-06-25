Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

ZION opened at $54.21 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

