Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 25th (ACN, ALO, BILL, BLKLF, DREUF, DRUNF, ESVIF, FDX, HDIUF, HEN3)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 25th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $160.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $366.00 to $381.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

