Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 25th (ACN, ALO, BILL, BLKLF, DREUF, DRUNF, ESVIF, FDX, HDIUF, HEN3)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 25th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $160.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $366.00 to $381.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.