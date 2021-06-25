Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Critical Analysis

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 49.22 $451.29 million $0.15 178.40 Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.52 $42.27 million $0.44 61.93

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47% Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.49% 2.83% 1.77%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

