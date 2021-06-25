Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.35% of Equity Residential worth $92,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

