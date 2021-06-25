Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Esprit shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,042 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Esprit alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.