Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $128,291.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

