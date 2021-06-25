Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

