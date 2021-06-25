Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

