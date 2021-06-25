EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $92.48 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

