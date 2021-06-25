Ethereum Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $156.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $329,163.36 and $156.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

