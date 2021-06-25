Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $6.59 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00004537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $721,771.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

