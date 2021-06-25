Etherparty (FUEL) Hits Market Cap of $953,803.82

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $953,803.82 and $98,749.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

