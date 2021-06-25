ETHplode (ETHPLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ETHplode has a total market cap of $28,404.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00579845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038390 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,870,085 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,984 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

