ETHplode Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $27,051.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,869,948 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,848 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

