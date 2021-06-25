ETNA Network (ETNA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $177,249.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $177,249.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.97 or 1.00108427 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

