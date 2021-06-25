EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $971.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,240,081,729 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

