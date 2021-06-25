Evedo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

