EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $58,521.56 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $58,521.56 and $101,140.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00250533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00612827 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.