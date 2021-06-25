EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0212 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $663,209.80 and $20,743.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

