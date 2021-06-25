Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.00 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Everex has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $126,473.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

