Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.30 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.98 or 0.99409289 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,033,642 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,221,486 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

