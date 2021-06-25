EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.56

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 4496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

