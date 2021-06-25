EvidenZ Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $222,060.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,064,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.