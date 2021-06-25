Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.42. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 122,687 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

