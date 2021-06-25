ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,213.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $629,406.65 and $2,213.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00364846 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008399 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.