Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.15

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $317,007.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,011,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

