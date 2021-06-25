eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.43% of eXp World worth $94,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 283,197 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI opened at $39.72 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,893,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,700,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,150. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

