Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.37. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. 34,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $126.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

