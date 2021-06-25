EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.32% of EZCORP worth $42,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

