F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 302.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.88. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

