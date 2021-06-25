Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Strategy Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 14.4% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.87. The company had a trading volume of 512,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $344.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

