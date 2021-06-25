Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 23.0% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $219,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

FB traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $340.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.17. The firm has a market cap of $966.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

