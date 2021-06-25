Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54,712 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $141,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.9% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 746,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $219,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,365,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.78. The stock had a trading volume of 451,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $344.90. The company has a market cap of $966.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

