Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.85. The stock had a trading volume of 478,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The company has a market capitalization of $966.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

