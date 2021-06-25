FairGame Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006177 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00106128 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

