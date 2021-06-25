Falconswap (FSW) Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $103,370.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00593348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038725 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

