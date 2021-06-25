Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.90. Fang shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 723 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $106.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Fang by 993.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 297,920 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

